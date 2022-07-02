TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Up 38.4% in June

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TEL stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $109.89 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

