Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $368,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tenneco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,847,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

