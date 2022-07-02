Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NYSE:TEN opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $368,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tenneco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,847,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
