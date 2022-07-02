Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.38 or 0.99990642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

