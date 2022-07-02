Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TBVPF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

