Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TBVPF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Thai Beverage Public (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.