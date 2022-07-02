The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on July 27th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
TSE:BNS opened at C$76.18 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.03 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.43.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799999 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
