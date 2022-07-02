The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Reduced by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 46,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

