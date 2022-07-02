The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

