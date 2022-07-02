The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.02) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.92. The company has a market capitalization of £107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.