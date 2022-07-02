The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.