The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.