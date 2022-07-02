The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.61

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $16.37. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,539 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

