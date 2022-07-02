The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Plans $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

PNC stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.06. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

