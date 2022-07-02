The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About The Swatch Group (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

