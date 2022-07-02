Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,185 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $215,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $548.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

