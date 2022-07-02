TheStreet Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.