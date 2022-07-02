thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

