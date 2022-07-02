TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $17.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIMB. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.