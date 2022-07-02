Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Hits $22.97 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $20.88 or 0.00108292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

