Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Up 0.5%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

