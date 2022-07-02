Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 82,386,868 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29.

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

