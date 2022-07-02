TradeStars Market Cap Hits $161,991.32 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $161,991.32 and $7,127.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

