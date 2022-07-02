Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

