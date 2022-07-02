Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.14) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

TPRKY stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

