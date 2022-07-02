Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.