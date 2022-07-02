Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

