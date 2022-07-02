TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

