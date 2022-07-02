Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Update

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRIS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

