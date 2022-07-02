TriumphX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,054.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $26,054.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.61 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.