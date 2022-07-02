TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Up 1.2%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.16. 1,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TROOPS by 72.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

