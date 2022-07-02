TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 1,968 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

