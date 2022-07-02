Truist Financial Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $170.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

