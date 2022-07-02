Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 375 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.