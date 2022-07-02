Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

