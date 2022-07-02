Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

