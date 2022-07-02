Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

