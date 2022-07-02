TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.31

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $30.73 million and $10.54 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

