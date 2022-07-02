Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

