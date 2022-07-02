Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 11,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 105,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.