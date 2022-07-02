TurtleCoin Hits Market Cap of $516,264.53 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $516,264.53 and $47,299.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,705,403,160 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

