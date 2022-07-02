Typhoon Network Hits One Day Volume of $183.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $96,662.60 and approximately $183.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00451530 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

