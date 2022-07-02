Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 2.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

