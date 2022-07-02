UBS Group Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.19.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.