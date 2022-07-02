UBS Group Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $67.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

PNW stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $122,830,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

