UBS Group Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $143.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

