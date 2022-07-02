Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

