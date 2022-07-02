Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

NYSE UL traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.29. 3,510,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,185. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

