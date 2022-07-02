United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading 2% Higher

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $861.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

