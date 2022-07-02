UREEQA (URQA) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $541,859.11 and $717.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

