Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.69 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

