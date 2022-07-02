Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.7% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98.

