Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.62.

